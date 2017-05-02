A Cariboo Cougars forward is clawing his way up to the BCHL for the 2017-18 season.

Houston native Tyler Maser has signed with the Nanaimo Clippers after spending the last two years in Prince George with the Major Midget Cats.

The 18-year-old recorded 21 points (10G, 11A) in 31 games in the 2016-17 BCMML season, while tallying four points (2G, 2A) in five games at the Telus Cup National Championship in Prince George this past week.

Maser also played 10 games earlier in the year with the Vernon Vipers, notching two points on his Junior A resume.

He’ll join teammate Jeremy Gervais on the Clippers, setting sail for Vancouver Island in August for team training camp.