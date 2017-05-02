With spring in full bloom, more motorcycles will be on the road in Northern BC.

Mark Milner with ICBC has a few tips on how to avoid a bad situation.

“Scan intersections carefully and look for motorcycles, if you don’t see one look a second time it’s especially important if you’re planning to make a left turn. That is one of the more common and tragic configurations or crashes with motorcycles is when drivers turn left in front of them.”

On the flip side, Milner adds it’s just as important for bikers to dress accordingly.

“Make sure that you’re also wearing all your riding gear, so that in addition to the helmet, that’s your motorcycle jacket, motorcycle pants, boots that cover your ankles and good sturdy gloves, preferably motorcycle gloves that offer more protection for your knuckles.”

In 2016, 1,600 motorcycles were injured in 2,600 crashes province-wide.

In the North Central region, 5 bikers are killed each year.

60% of motorcycle crashes in BC involve other vehicles.

Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month kicked off on Monday.