Three lucky local residents have hit the jackpot today!

The Prince George Spruce Kings have announced the winners of the Show Home and Mega 50/50 Lotteries.

The recipients of the new $500,000 home on the corner of Links Drive and MacTavish Road in the Hart region are Melinda Kent and Kathryn Rinaldi, while Bill Sloan took home $50,000 from the jackpot draw.

Kings’ President and Governor Thomas Bohmer calls this moment, the highlight of the season.

“We get to change somebody’s life in a big way. For me, this is what it’s all about for our organization and it really tells the story of what the community of Prince George is really all about.”

Mayor Lyn Hall was on hand to select the winning tickets and made the official phone calls out to congratulate Kent, Rinaldi, and Sloan, who was the only one of the three to answer.

Prince George set a new record for ticket sales, buying 10,438 for the Show Home and selling out the Mega 50/50.