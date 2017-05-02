Local Crime-Stoppers have been recognized by British Columbia for their efforts in taking down the bad guys.

The Prince George branch won three provincial awards, including a milestone honour for property recovered in a population under 100,000 people.

President Ron Polillo gives full credit to the staff and community who want to make the city safer.

“We’ve received many Provincial and National awards and it’s always nice to be recognized. For us, it’s just an indication that we’re doing a pretty good job here in Prince George.”

PG Crime-Stoppers also received recognition for its relationships with local ScotiaBank branches and for raising $100,000 for community support.

Polillo says it takes more than staff and the Prince George RCMP detachment to reduce criminal activity.

“Our ongoing mission is to get as many people to utilize the toll-free tip line and give any anonymous information to get the bad guys and criminals off the streets of Prince George.”

Executive member Robin Craig was also given the “Civilian of the Year” award for her more than 10 years of service and dedication.

Crime-Stoppers are continuing to encourage everyone to submit tips on local crime, which can be done by calling any time at 1 (800) 222-8477.