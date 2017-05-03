Craving a Big Mac, McCafe beverage, or Happy Meal is an exception today as McDonald’s restaurants across the country host the fast food company’s annual McHappy Day.

One dollars from every purchase will go towards Ronald McDonald Houses, taking care of kids in need of constant care when dealing with a serious illness.

Hey it's #mchappyday! Swing by the Massey McDonalds location today and support the Child Development Centre! https://t.co/fMKc0QLuSv pic.twitter.com/tulEK5R8JS — 94.3 the GOAT (@943theGOAT) May 3, 2017

For local resident James, who has spent a large amount of his time in a House with his family, he describes the charity as a blessing, especially for his 15-month-old son Jacob.

“Ronald McDonald House really is a home away from home. The community is there; you can sit and meet people and get to share your stories with each other. It has lots of activities for the kids and different things like that.”

He says whenever he’s had to go to Vancouver to get his son treated medically, the hospitality of Ronald McDonald House goes above and beyond his expectations.

It's #McHappyDay! $1 from select menu items, McHappy Day socks & pins will go to RMHC & support 30,000+ families/year. See you @McD_Canada! pic.twitter.com/pMwI69q075 — RMHC Canada (@RMHCCanada) May 3, 2017

James has been to a House 10 times since Jacob was born, and says it’s a place for families to relax and breathe, even if their child is in the hospital.

“When we were down there the last time, and I usually try to stay with Jacob in the hospital in the situation he was in, but that night, he ended up in the ICU. I literally had nowhere to go and Ronald McDonald House actually had a room that night where I was able to try and relax through that stress.”

For $12 a night, all luxuries are included, but everything is shared amongst the community, to which James says he’s grateful for the charity’s existence.

“Without that house being there, I really can’t impart stress on you what families like mine go through when you’re in a situation like that. So, all I really can say is ‘Thank you.’”

He encourages everyone to give back to the younger generation in need of treatment and participate in McHappy Day.

