The UNBC women’s soccer team has a new goalie.

19-year-old Brooke Molby will join the Timberwolves for the 2017 season.

Molby is a product of the West Vancouver Soccer Academy, where she caught the eye of UNBC coach Neil Sedgwick.

“She is a battler. I am thrilled that Brooke will be joining us. She has a great deal of experience and will bring a strong technical foundation to the Timberwolves.”

The Squamish native has been a goalkeeper for 10 years.

“I hate to lose. I like to be in that position where I can be the factor that stops those goals from going in and is a major contributor to the game. People have told me that I have always been the quiet one in the back, who is very dependable.”

Molby graduated from Sentinel Secondary School last year, and plans to study Psychology at UNBC.