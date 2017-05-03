Over the first weekend of advanced voting for the provincial election, more than 230,000 people took advantage of casting their ballot early.

According to Elections BC, in comparison to 2013, that’s an increase of 22% from 188,000.

Communications Manager Andrew Watson says the two extra days of advanced polling have made the difference.

“In 2013, advanced voting ran from Wednesday to Saturday before voting day. So, the format is a little different between the two elections, but certainly we’ve seen a steady turnout out across the province.”

He adds the first day of initial voting was the busiest across BC, and has been that way in the last several elections.

Watson says Elections BC expects voting trends to simmer down this week, but will immediately rise up again on Decision Day, May 9th.

“One thing we have seen now over several elections is that more voters are taking advantage of advanced voting. In 2013, 20% of all the ballots cast were from advanced voting, and that’s up from five or six percent in the mid-1990s and early-2000s.”

The next round of voting began this morning at 8AM, and Watson encourages everyone to score big on this new format.

“Voters are encouraged to check their “Where to Vote” card to see what advanced voting places are open that they could attend to vote, or go to the Elections BC website; that’s another great resource for voters to find the information they need to vote.”

Voting stations will be open until 8PM tonight, tomorrow, Friday, and Saturday.