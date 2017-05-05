Was the Telus Cup a success?



Was the season successful for the three high profile Prince George based hockey teams?

Let’s take a look.

First, the Canadian midget hockey championship at CN Centre:

The week long tournament was very successful (9 out of 10) in terms of competitiveness.

The (1-2-2) host Cariboo Cougars had just one win, but that was against the Cape Breton West Islanders who captured gold, the first team from the Atlantic region to do so.

This is just one example of how close the six teams were.

After going just 2-3 in the round robin, Cape Breton only made the playoffs because the Cougars failed to win their last game (a 2-2 tie against first place Mississauga Rebels).

Both semi-final games (St. Francois 4-3 over Regina in OT and Cape Breton 2-1 over Mississauga) plus the gold medal nationally televised game (Cape Breton 5-4 over St. Francois in OT) were all decided by just one goal.

There was not a dominating team or a dominating player at the Nationals which added to the intrigue of the competition.

While many of the games were captivating, the Telus Cup was not a huge hit with Prince George fans.

Sure, they supported the Cougars in their five nightly games (in the range of 1,200 to 1,600) but the absence of Cariboo in the playoffs took its toll.

Hockey Canada reports that overall attendance for the 19 games was 16,937 (or 891 per game) which includes 1,207 for the gold medal game.



These figures look respectable, but tickets sold or freebies, does not properly reflect how many rears were in the seats.

Many of the day games were played in front of three or four hundred or less.

In addition, I was at the Final, and would estimate about 1,000 (and I am being generous) were on hand.

To give this perspective, the 2013 Telus Cup (40th annual) in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario set a record with 32,470 fans passing through the turnstiles at Essar Centre.

That is double the 2017 number.

Sault Ste. Marie has a population of 73,368 which is about the same as Prince George (74,003 according to the 2016 Population Census released by Stats Canada).

When establishing a mark for P.G. attendance, 5 out of 10 would seem appropriate considering it was just half of a record total.

With the Cariboo Cougars having completed play last week, it’s an opportunity to reflect on their season as well as the two junior teams in Prince George.

The good news is that all three showed improvement in 2016-17 from the previous

year.

Cariboo achieved a goal of finishing first in the BCMML (34-5-1).

They also accomplished another objective of capturing a Provincial midget championship, but the team came up short in their Telus Cup expectations by not advancing to the semi-finals.

The Prince George Spruce Kings were 11 wins and 22 points better than their previous season but still finished below .500 (25-27-4-2).

As big underdogs in the first round against the first place Wenatchee Wild, the Spruce Kings were competitive, however, their season ended in game six on a sour note when they blew a 3-1 third period lead, giving up two goals in the final minute.

The Prince George Cougars set a team record for wins (45) and points (96) but they faltered in the first round again, losing in six games to a much younger Portland team.

The Winterhawks eventually lost in five games in the following round against the Kelowna Rockets.

Both the Prince George and Cariboo Cougars deserve a 9 out of 10 and the Spruce Kings a 7 out of 10 based on expectation in regular season play.

Overall, the number drops substantially when the playoffs are accounted for (and Telus Cup performance for Cariboo).

May is here and with that off-season news, stories and developments are in full swing.

The 2017-18 season isn’t too far off in September.

Yes, success was achieved by the three Prince George hockey teams over the past 12 months but the enthusiasm was tempered by the disappointment of their last game.

If (and it’s a very big IF) the P.G. Cougars, P.G. Spruce Kings and Cariboo Cougars can build upon their recent accomplishments then the outlook for Prince George hockey has never looked better.

