The Prince George RCMP will be outside Canadian Tire on Domano Boulevard tonight helping cyclists protect their bikes.

Signing up for 529 Garage app will better your chances of recovering your stolen bike, says RCMP Corporal Craig Douglass.

“They’re able to let the world know that their bike was stolen, providing information about everybody with the app, and then provide their serial number to the police and we can start by looking for it.”

Local RCMP report that at least 33 bikes have already been stolen this year, and nearly 1000 over the past 4 years. Douglass says there’s a strong chance that app users will have their stolen bikes returned should the police recover it. However, it’s up to bike owners to register.

“A lot of times, probably in the 90th percentile, of bike owners don’t report their serial number. Even if we recover the bike, we’re not able to get it back to you because we don’t know it belongs to you.”

Within two months of the app’s release last year, over 500 cyclists signed up.

Officers will be at Canadian Tire from 5 PM – 8 PM.