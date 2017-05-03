A critical member on and off the ice for the Cariboo Cougars is heading to the interior to continue his career.

Forward Myles Mattila has signed a contract with the Kelowna Chiefs of the Kootenay International Junior ‘B’ Hockey League (KIJHL) for the 2017-18 season.

The 18-year-old recorded 22 points (8G, 14A) in 38 games with the Major Midget Cats this past year, serving as an Assistant Captain.

Though he was unable to register a point in the tournament, the Prince George native was recognized at the 2017 Telus Cup by Hockey Canada with an Esso Kids Scholarship bursary worth $500.

Mattila also played with the BCMML’s Okanagan Rockets in Kelowna a season prior to joining Cariboo.

He is also a mental health advocate with MindCheck.ca.