A critical member on and off the ice for the Cariboo Cougars is heading to the interior to continue his career.
Forward Myles Mattila has signed a contract with the Kelowna Chiefs of the Kootenay International Junior ‘B’ Hockey League (KIJHL) for the 2017-18 season.
The 18-year-old recorded 22 points (8G, 14A) in 38 games with the Major Midget Cats this past year, serving as an Assistant Captain.
Coming from BCMML champs @cariboocougars @myles_mattila12 brings a high-calibre attitude & character. Release: https://t.co/fuMkySfacz https://t.co/lwTgfE9hRy
— KelownaChiefs (@KelownaChiefs) May 2, 2017
Though he was unable to register a point in the tournament, the Prince George native was recognized at the 2017 Telus Cup by Hockey Canada with an Esso Kids Scholarship bursary worth $500.
Mattila also played with the BCMML’s Okanagan Rockets in Kelowna a season prior to joining Cariboo.
He is also a mental health advocate with MindCheck.ca.
Myles Mattila on stage right now at the @HC_TELUSCup Banquet! pic.twitter.com/xZA2Ga4POb
— Cariboo Cougars (@cariboocougars) April 30, 2017