The Prince George Cougars decided to play fair at the 2017 WHL Bantam Draft, selecting Tyson Phare 18th overall on Thursday morning.

Cougars General Manager Todd Harkins says he fits the organizational blueprint.

“He’s a big-bodied forward that likes to control the play down low and likes get to the blue paint and score goals, he’s a prototypical Prince George Cougars player.”

With the 18th Overall selection in the 2017 #WHLBantamDraft, the @PGCougars select Tyson Phare (F) from the @YHA_Lions pic.twitter.com/vi36YIPux1 — WHL Prospects (@WHLProspects) May 4, 2017

Harkins had high praise for Phare, who comes from the Yale Hockey Academy in Abbotsford.

“He loves the game and just wants to be a pro hockey player. We’re going to do our best to make him an NHL hockey player and he’s going to love Prince George and I know the fans will love him.”

The Maple Ridge product had 40 points (18G, 22A) for the Lions this past season.

Harkins also has a personal connection to the new prospect.

“I coached Tyson when he was a real little boy still this is a good opportunity for him to come play for us and we’re happy to have him.”

Kaiden Guhle was selected first overall by the Prince Albert Raiders.

He is the younger brother of Cougars defenceman Brendan Guhle who also played for the Raiders.

13 of the 22 players selected in the first round played at hockey academies this season.

With the 1st Overall selection in the 2017 #WHLBantamDraft, the @PARaidersHockey select Kaiden Guhle (D) from @OHAEdmonton pic.twitter.com/JrppHdKeL5 — WHL Prospects (@WHLProspects) May 4, 2017

The Cougars also made the following selections on Thursday.

In the 3rd round, Prince George selected forward Stanley Cooley from the Notre Dame Hounds in Saskatchewan.

The Cougars kept filling their holes up front during round 4 selecting Boston Maxwell and Zachary Michaelis from the Saskatoon Stallions and the Minnesota-based Elks River Elks.