Elections BC has set up camp across the province for the 2017 vote | Kyle Balzer, My PG Now

Elections BC has released local numbers for all 85 ridings over this past weekend during the first two days of advanced polling.

Saturday saw the busiest line-ups of residents throughout the 12-hour voting period.

Prince George-Valemount saw the majority voter turnout with 1,047 people casting their ballot early; that’s 8% less than Day One of advanced polling in the 2013 election, which had 1,142.

Only 603 showed up at voting stations on Sunday.

In Prince George-Mackenzie, there was a 38% decrease in advanced voting compared to four years ago, with only 820 residents choosing to take advantage of the early polls.

The riding saw the larger number on Day One of the 2013 campaign with 1,314.

Day Two saw 557 residents for the region.

The second round of advanced voting is taking place right now until Saturday; polling stations are open from 8AM to 8PM each day.