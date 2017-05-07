The BC Northern Exhibition and the City of Prince George have agreed to a new 10-year lease at the rodeo grounds.

BCNE President Alex Huber says the long-term deal give them more options.

“So we can go back and start planning to bring the rodeo grounds back to their former glory with grandstands and the year-round events versus the one-time rodeo that we’re doing during the fair.”

A $70,000 BC Community Gaming Grant was also awarded to the BCNE.

Huber adds the funding allows them to hold several activities like the rodeo, chainsaw carvers and motocross during the fall fair.

“A lot of the events we have are very expensive and in order to keep the attendance fees down we have to offset them with something and the grant helps do that.”

Huber even hinted at the possibility of hosting more events in the future.

“Possibly some rodeo finals later in the fall. Nothing is signed or done but we have the advantage of Prince George being such a large community. We have the hotels, the restaurants and everything else to support larger crowds that do come to these events.”

The 2017 BCNE is slated for August 17 to 20.