The Vancouver Giants selected Prince George-born defenceman Jacob Gendron in the 6th round 126th overall at the 2017 WHL Bantam Draft in Calgary.

Gendron played this past season with the Prince George Bantam Tier 1 Cougars.

He also suited up for 5 games with the BCMML’s Cariboo Cougars.

Gendron is the son of former Prince George Cougar Shawn Gendron.