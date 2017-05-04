The Vancouver Giants selected Prince George-born defenceman Jacob Gendron in the 6th round, 126th overall at the 2017 WHL Bantam Draft in Calgary.

Gendron played this past season with the Prince George Bantam Tier 1 Cougars.

He also suited up for 5 games with the BCMML’s Cariboo Cougars.

Gendron is the son of former Prince George Cougar Shawn Gendron.

One other defenceman from the P.G. Bantams was picked.

Mathew Macgrath went in the 9th round, 194th overall, to his hometown team the Prince George Cougars.