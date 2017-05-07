The Westwood Pub Devils crushed the Co-op Petroleum Stylers 19-3 in Prince George Senior Lacrosse Saturday in Vanderhoof.

It’s the league’s only regular season game of the year in the Nechako Valley.

Earlier in the week, the Devils dumped Northland Nissan Assault 15-7 on Wednesday and the RPR Mechanical/BX Pub Bandits blasted the Quesnel Crossfire 18-3 on Thursday.

Next action has the Devils against the Crossfire Monday night at 8 at Kin 1.

Standings:

1)WESTWOOD PUB DEVILS 3-0

1)RPR MECHANICAL/ BX PUB BANDITS 3-0

3)CO-OP PETROLEUM STYLERS 1-2

4)QUESNEL M. DANIELS CONSULTING CROSSFIRE 1-3

5)NORTHLAND NISSAN ASSAULT 0-1

6)MACKENZIE LUMBERJACKS 0-2