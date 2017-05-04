Local residents swept the streets of Prince George this past weekend, picking up several forms of garbage and litter.

In the annual Spring Clean-up on Sunday, more than 14,000 kilograms of waste was collected, with less registered volunteers this year compared to 2016.

REAPS Executive Director Terri McClymont is grateful for the community’s desire for a greener city.

“I had a lot more areas highlighted this year that were targeted, and I know there was a lot more people out there that did not register that were out there volunteering to pick up litter.”

She adds she’s grateful for the turnout and couldn’t believe the amount of people willing to become more environmentally friendly.

“I know a lot of groups went out prior to the event day. I see people still going out this week picking up garbage and disposing of it in their own cans or taking it to the Foothills Landfill on their own initiative, and that’s just wonderful.”

Last year, more than 11,000 kilograms of garbage was collected and/or recycled with under 1,100 volunteers.

McClymont has already set next year’s clean-up for the end of April 2018.