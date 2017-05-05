About 50 people attended Thursday night’s all-candidates forum at the Prince George Native Friendship Centre to hear from the two Green Party and NDP representatives in both of the Prince George ridings.

All-candidates forum starting at #cityofpg Native Friendship Centre. Both greens, NDPs here; no Liberals. Terry Teegee is moderator pic.twitter.com/plRpXBvmmA — My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) May 5, 2017

All four answered questions most concerning to indigenous peoples, who quoted their respective platforms on things like environment, steady jobs and training, poverty, affordable housing, the fentanyl crisis, renewable energy, transgender rights, and utility rates.

67-year-old Gary Williams is a long-time Kitwanga councillor now living in Prince George. He was pleased to hear so many topics discussed but he’s growing impatient waiting for solutions.

“I probably got another 10-15 yet to live and here we are still talking about business that we should’ve dealt with like 30-40 years ago.”

He wasn’t the only one. Many indigenous audience members shared their stories, including one woman who spent the last three months homeless. “Walk in my mocassins,” she told each of the candidates, “we don’t want vegetable soup, we want to be heard.” Others were unhappy with rising BC hydro rate, LNG projects, and still poor relations between first nations and Victoria. Many concerns shared a reoccurring anger towards the recent Liberal government and, unfortunately, neither Prince George Liberal candidate Mike Morris or Shirley Bond were there to hear them.

“I think it speaks volumes about where they’re at,” says moderator and Carrier Sekani Tribal Cheif Terry Teegee, “I suppose you could read into it that indigenous issues aren’t a priority so why bother showing up to an all-candidates forum that is led by the First Nations Friendship Centre?”

1/2 Audience sharing real stories about true hardships (homelessness, excluded from funding) under currrent Christy Clark government… — My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) May 5, 2017

2/2 “You haven’t walked in my moccasins” -audience member. Teegee: “disappointing” that’s Liberal candidates aren’t here — My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) May 5, 2017

Another women, who wished to be addressed as “Marie,” was pleased with what she heard from all attending representatives. As Green-supporter, she was impressed with the party’s belief in treating indigenous peoples as equal partners in treaties, resource allocations, and job funding, and even said: “the NDP did really good, too.” However, she also was disappointed that the Liberals no-showed.

“The Liberals should be attending this debate if they’re going to attend any of them because there are so many Liberal policies that have been enacted in the past 16 years that have negatively impacted aboriginal communities across the province,” says Marie, “They need to take account for that.”

Thursday was the second time of this election campaign that the Liberals missed a Prince George forum.

Reflecting on the night as a whole, Teegee felt it was successful.

“I think it was a very good amount of questions with many different perspectives and I think the audience pretty much covered off the majority of issues that are flagging indigenous people.”

You can cast your ballot at advance polls Friday and Saturday from 8 AM – 8 PM. General Election Day is on the 9th.