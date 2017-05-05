Carrier Sekani Tribal Chief Terry Teegee has a message for all indigenous people living in the Prince George and across BC: vote.

As the moderator of Thursday night’s all-candidates forum, Teegee began and ended the evening with this message.

If more of BC’s First Nations population cast a ballot this year, Teegee knows how much of a difference it could make.

“I think it’s important to review all the platforms but also to get out and vote. It’s one thing to have voters come out but they need to register and need to come out and actually vote.’

Teegee: “now more than ever, I think there’s a chance for change in BC” stressing importance of local indigenous people to vote — My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) May 5, 2017

After the forum, Teegee acknowledged the BC NDP’s plan to recognize the United Nations Declaration regarding indigenous peoples’ rights, as well as the Green Party’s vision to create a government-to-government partnership with First Nations. He believes the “Liberals will essentially stay the course of not recognizing rights and title and just doing piecemeal agreements.”

If enough people practice their democratic right, Teegee feels things could get better for indigenous people.

“Once First Nations understand the platforms and those other parties are elected I think, quite possibly, the relationship will change with the provincial government and the First Nations people of this province.”

Advanced polls will remain open Friday and Saturday from 8 AM – 8 PM. General election day is May 9th.