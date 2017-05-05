Jacob Gendron was one of two Prince George hockey players to be selected in Thursday’s WHL Bantam Draft in Calgary.

He was selected in the 6th round, 126th overall by the Vancouver Giants.

We've taken defenceman Jacob Gendron with the 126th overall pick! #BeAGiant #WHLBantamDraft — Vancouver Giants (@WHLGiants) May 4, 2017

Gendron explains how he found out.

“I was on the ice first school hockey and one of my buddies told me and was pretty excited so they gave me a couple cheers.”

Gendron says he’s familiar with the organization.

“I know the GM, he phoned my dad and said he was excited to have me and just to get ready for the league I have to keep improving and major midget going to help me out a lot.”

“I wasn’t really disappointed that the Cougars didn’t draft me, I was just happy to go to a good team like Vancouver.”

He is the son of former Prince George Cougar Shawn Gendron.

He played with the Prince George Bantam Tier 1 Cougars this season.

The other local product taken was Matthew Magrath who was picked 194th overall by the Prince George Cougars.