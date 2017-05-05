McHappy Day encourages McDonald's customers to donate to their premier charity, Ronald McDonald Houses | McDonald's Canada/Twitter

Over $20,000 was raised for Prince George’s Child Development Centre during Wednesday’s McHappy Day.

Owner/Operator Valerie O’Connor is amazed by the support.

“It’s fantastic that people take the time to go through a drive-thru and come into the restaurants and support the kids. Prince George is just so generous with volunteers and support for all the organizations.”

“It’s a non-profit organization and it’s a huge benefit to get this money to help them with services for the kids.”

The money will support some therapeutic services.

The CDC services 1,200 in our region every year.