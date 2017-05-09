Tyler Brown made 35 saves to lead the Regina Pats to a 3-2 Tuesday victory over the Seattle Thunderbirds.

The Pats lead the best of 7 WHL Final 2-1 with game four tonight (Wednesday) in Seattle.

Robbie Holmes snapped a 2-2 tie early in the second period.

The Thunderbirds outshot the Pats 37-28.

Connor Hobbs and Chase Harrison also scored for Regina While Alexander True and Sami Moilanen tallied for the Seattle.

SCHEDULE: (All Times Pacific)

1 | Seattle @ Regina = Friday, May 5 (Seattle 2-1 OT)

2 | Seattle @ Regina = Saturday, May 6 (Regina 4-3 OT)

3 | Regina @ Seattle = Tuesday, May 9 @ (Regina 3-2)

4 | Regina @ Seattle = Wednesday, May 10 @ 7:05

5 | Regina @ Seattle = Friday, May 12 @ 7:35

*6 | Seattle @ Regina = Sunday, May 14 @ 5:00

*7 | Seattle @ Regina = Monday, May 15 @ 6:00

(*IF NECESSARY)