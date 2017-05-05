The thunderstorm for Friday afternoon has come and gone, but several local residents are currently without power according to BC Hydro.

Spokesperson Bob Gammer says nearly 350 customers are in the dark, mainly caused by lightning or heavy winds.

He adds the larger area hit by the storm is in the Salmon Valley, where some power lines were taken down by fallen trees.

Crews are attending the scenes and Gammer says power will be restored as soon as possible.

Prince George is now under a severe thunderstorm watch by Environment Canada until the weather clears up.