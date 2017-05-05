Elections BC has set up camp across the province for the 2017 vote | Kyle Balzer, My PG Now

Nearly 330,000 British Columbians have already cast a ballot for the provincial election.

After three days of advance polls, that’s nearly 60,000 more votes than were cast in the same time frame during the 2013 provincial election.

While the numbers are up provincially, advance turnout is down in the both of the Prince George ridings.

In Valemount, 618 people cast a ballot on the third day of advance polls, bringing the total of advance voters to 2,268.

1,225 people turned up to the third day of advance voting in the Mackenzie riding, taking the total number of advance voters to 2,602 so far. That’s way behind the 3,069 who cast an early ballot during the first three days of advance voting in 2013.

Tomorrow is the final day of advance voting – advance polling stations will be open from 8am until 8pm.