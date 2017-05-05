Christy Clark visits Liberal campaign office in Prince George | Kyle Balzer, My PG Now

BC Liberal Leader Christy Clark has been campaigning across the Northern region today.

She was in Terrace and Smithers, joined by local candidates, saying she’ll put up a fight for softwood lumber if elected.

“We are facing one of the most protectionist administrations we’ve ever seen South of the Border in Donald Trump and the United States. His job was to get elected and fight for American jobs, well British Columbia needs people who are going to get elected and fight for British Columbia jobs.”

The NDP however, say Clark failed to address the expired softwood lumber deal in time.

Clark will finish her second Northern tour at a campaign event in Prince George, beginning at 5:30PM.

She’ll be joined by Shirley Bond (PG-Valemount), Mike Morris (PG-Mackenzie), and John Rustad (Nechako Lakes); the event is being hosted by the Northern Regional Construction Association and the Independent Contractors Business Association.

– with files from Daryl Vandenberg