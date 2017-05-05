The WHL Championship series’ opener delivered a skill-filled contest as advertised between the Seattle Thunderbirds and the Regina Pats.

Game One was settled in overtime, but it didn’t last for long with Seattle surging to a 2-1 victory, and an early 1-0 Finals lead, just 14 seconds into the extra frame.

Right-winger Donovan Neuls potted the puck on a rebound opportunity after defenceman Ethan Bear ringed one off the post; the goal was Neuls’ seventh of the playoffs.

Bear also notched a power-play goal Friday night just under the five-minute mark of the second period as part of his multi-point performance (1G, 1A).

The WHL’s Defenceman of the Year joined Seattle Captain Mathew Barzal (2A) on the scoresheet with two points against the league’s top team.

Pats’ Connor Hobbs, runner-up to Bear for the Bill Hunter Memorial Trophy, scored the lone goal for the home team in the Finals’ opener.

WHL Player of the Year Sam Steel and Dawson Leedahl provided the helpers.

Thunderbirds’ Carl Stankowski made 31 saves for his 13th win of the post-season, continuing his remarkable run as a rookie goaltender, while Regina’s Tyler Brown stopped 24 of 26 shots.

Game Two is slated for tomorrow night, 6PM Pacific time in the Saskatchewan capital.

HIGHLIGHTS:

SCHEDULE:

Game | Visitor | Home | Date | Time

1 | Seattle @ Regina = Friday, May 5 (Seattle 2-1 in OT)

2 | Seattle @ Regina = Saturday, May 6 @ 6:00

3 | Regina @ Seattle = Tuesday, May 9 @ 7:05

4 | Regina @ Seattle = Wednesday, May 10 @ 7:05

*5 | Regina @ Seattle = Friday, May 12 @ 7:35

*6 | Seattle @ Regina = Sunday, May 14 @ 5:00

*7 | Seattle @ Regina = Monday, May 15 @ 6:00

(*IF NECESSARY)