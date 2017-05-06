Avengers will assemble and Justice Leagues will unite, as today is FREE Comic Book Day across the country.

Several copies of the celebrated form of literature, whether it be superheroes, fantasy, or science-fiction, will be up for grabs in the annual event.

Great White Toys, Comics, and Games Manager Tony Gambato says this is the 14th consecutive year the local shop will participate.

“There are special printings of these particular issues, whether it be Marvel or DC. It’s not just any comic in general it’s just us picking certain issues that they’re going to reprint and make available for that anyone who wants them.”

Gambato adds he sees a large response and demographic that comes on this day to enjoy the nostalgia every year.

“It is a bit of an older crowd that comes to shop for comics, but the nice thing is you see a lot of the young kids come around; gives them an opportunity to partake in the hobby themselves.”

Great White will be handing out FREE comics until 6PM for today only.