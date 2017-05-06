REAPS is hosting their Junk In The Trunk sale for a fourth consecutive year this weekend.

Local residents have set up camp in the parking lot of the CN Centre, opening the trunks of their vehicles, and giving them the opportunity to sell household or personal items they don’t need.

Executive Director Terri McClymont says nearly 150 vendors will be taking part in the “on-location” garage sale.

“People bring all of the stuff that they’d like to sell, shoppers will come in, and then if there’s anything at the end of the day that they do not wish the cart home, we have AiMHi coming by; they’ll accept any donations be it small household appliances, clothing, and that sort of thing.”

Thanks to amazing support, all 145 spots have been booked for Junk in the Trunk tomorrow. Come down to CN Centre… https://t.co/VOduvJBxkd — RD Fraser Ft George (@RDFFG) May 5, 2017

The Regional District of Fraser-Fort George (RDFFG) is partnering with REAPS this year as well.

McClymont says the response is always big and welcoming regardless of the weather conditions.

“That was never stopped us before; people bring tents and we go forward whether it’s rain, shine, or hail. So, come on down to the CN Centre and see if you can find your favorite treasure.”

She adds the inspiration for Junk In The Trunk came from a yearly festival overseas.

“We actually borrowed it back in 2013 from Britain. So Junk in the Trunk is the car boot sale that they have over in Britain every year and we thought it was really cool.”

The bi-annual event (May and October) takes place until 1PM for today only.