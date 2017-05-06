Special Olympics BC is hosting a swim meet this morning in the North.

The Prince George Aquatic Centre has welcomed athletes from across the region, some who’ve been training over the last seven months for the event.

Public Relations Coordinator Wilma VanHage says this is what competitors have been waiting for all year long.

“All of their hard work comes to fruition; they get to compete against fellow swimmers as well as other athletes from throughout the north. It’s just a great way to end the season.”

She says this also allows them to prepare for the upcoming Special Olympics BC Summer Games, which takes place in Kamloops from July 7th to 9th.

The meet begins at 9:15AM, with athletes from Prince George, Vanderhoof, Smithers, Quesnel, and Fort St. John.