Regina Pats beat the Seattle Thunderbirds 4-3 (OT) in Game Two of the WHL Finals

The WHL Championship Final is all squared up as the Regina Pats win Saturday night in overtime by a score of 4-3.

Defenceman Josh Mahura scored five minutes into the extra frame to give the home team the Game Two victory, evening up the best-of-seven series, 1-1.

Regina’s Sam Steel got the game started just 50 seconds in with his ninth goal of the playoffs, his 27th point, to give the home team an early 1-0 lead.

Seattle responded with three goals in under a 60 seconds near the beginning of the middle frame to go up 3-1, courtesy of Austin Strand, Turner Ottenbreit, and Alexander True.

The Pats would make the contest interesting, with Mahura tipping in a rebound to cut the lead to 3-2 after 40 minutes.

Filip Ahl would pot the game-tying goal in the third period for Regina before contributing a helper on Mahura’s overtime winner.

Tyler Brown stopped 27 of 30 shots for his 13th win of the post-season; T-Birds’ rookie netminder Carl Stankowski made 22 saves on the evening.

The series shifts to Seattle for Games Three, Four, and Five at the ShoWare Center; Monday’s Game Three goes for 7:05PM.

SCHEDULE:

Game | Visitor | Home | Date | Time

1 | Seattle @ Regina = Friday, May 5 (Seattle 2-1 in OT)

2 | Seattle @ Regina = Saturday, May 6 (Regina 4-3 in OT)

3 | Regina @ Seattle = Tuesday, May 9 @ 7:05

4 | Regina @ Seattle = Wednesday, May 10 @ 7:05

5 | Regina @ Seattle = Friday, May 12 @ 7:35

*6 | Seattle @ Regina = Sunday, May 14 @ 5:00

*7 | Seattle @ Regina = Monday, May 15 @ 6:00

(*IF NECESSARY)