Prince George Fire Rescue was up early Sunday morning, putting out a fire on the 800 block of Lower Patricia Blvd around 6:40 AM.

15 firefighters from three halls arrived to heavy smoke coming from a “mechanical bay” filled with cars and a boat.

Workers rushed in to find the boat on fire, which they quickly extinguished.

Fire Rescue reports there were no injuries.

Neither the cause of the fire nor cost of damages are known.

The incident is under investigation.