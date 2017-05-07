If you’re planning a big event, you could be eligible for a few thousand dollars from the city.

Celebrate Prince George Community Grant applications will be accepted until May 15th.

Civic Events coordinator Jennifer Tkachuk has $30,000 to give away, specifically for events next winter.

“We’re really looking event organizers who either have a new idea of what they’d like to see in the community or existing events and ways they would like to see the events grow.”

The city opens applications twice annually, one for winter events and the other for summer. Past applicants include Coldsnap and the Downtown Winter Festival.

“It enables them to enhance their events to levels they wouldn’t normally be able to get to,” says Tkachuk, “for example, this summer BMO KidzArt Dayz is bringing in (Canadian children’s singer) Charlotte Diamond and that’s with the grant dollars.”

If you’d like to apply, click here. After the May 15th deadline, the city will open the application process again in October.