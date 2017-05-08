Among Canada’s youthful workforce, Stats Canada records about 67% of men and 41% of women don’t have their high school diplomas.

The information was gathered in a 2016 survey of 340,000 Canadians between the ages of 25-34.

Senior Researcher Sharenjit Uppal says these rates have dropped over the past three decades.

“In 1990, 75% of men in this category had a job and 50% of women had a job.”

Compared to the entire Canadian population, the study also found that 8.5% of men and 5.4% of women in the age group had not graduated from high school. Among the Aboriginal population, the numbers skyrocket to 20% of men and 16% of women are without a diploma.

The most common jobs among men with this level of education is construction trade help and labour and driving transport trucks. Among women in the same educational category, the two most common occupations were light duty cleaners and cashiers.