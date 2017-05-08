Prince George players helped the male and female teams from BC earn the bronze medals at the 2017 National Aboriginal Hockey Championships in Duncan and Lake Cowichan.

On the male side, 16-year-old sniper Corey Cunningham of Prince George scored twice and added one assist to lead BC to a 5-2 win over Saskatchewan in the third place game.

Cunningham, who played this season with the Delta Hockey Academy Elite 15s, led the championship with 14 points (10 goals) in six games.

On the female side, 15-year-old Camryn Scully of P.G. scored in double overtime to give the home side a 2-1 victory over Alberta.

Manitoba took gold in both divisions.

There were eight female and eight male teams that competed.