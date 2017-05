High jumper Alyx Treasure of Prince George placed 2nd with a leap of 1.91 metres at the Ward Haylett track and field meet at K-State University in Manhattan, Kansas.

There were seven entries in the field.

The winner (Kimberly Williamso) also came in at 1.91 metres.

Treasure, who turns 25 on May 15th, is booked to compete at international high jumping competitions this summer in Guadalupe and Jamaica.

Last year Treasure placed 17th in the Rio de Janeiro Olympics.