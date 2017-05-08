The BCHL champion Penticton Vees have qualified for the Royal Bank Cup after a 3-2 victory over the Chilliwack Chiefs Sunday at the Western Canada Cup junior A tournament in Penticton.

The AJHL champion Brooks Bandits won their first Western Canada Cup following a 6-1 triumph over Chilliwack on Saturday in the one-two game.

Penticton blanked the Battlefords North Stars 4-0 Saturday in the three-four game.

Former Prince George Cougars assistant coach Jason Becker is an assistant with the Vees.

The nine-day Royal Bank Cup tournament will be held May 13-21 in Cobourg, Ontario.

The Trenton (Ontario) Golden Hawks, Cobras de Terrebonne (Quebec) and Cobourg Cougars (OJHL) round out the five team RBC field.