Elections BC has set up camp across the province for the 2017 vote | Kyle Balzer, My PG Now

Advance voting in BC grew by leaps and bounds in 2017.

614,389 people province-wide decided to beat Tuesday’s BC Election Day rush and submitted an early ballot.

Advance voting turnout stats for May 6 available at https://t.co/11rFpfSF2T — Elections BC (@ElectionsBC) May 7, 2017

5,178 residents in Prince George-Mackenzie participated in advanced polls in 2017.

That’s up by about 800 from 2013.

The numbers went up even higher in Prince George-Valemount with 5,546 residents marking down a ballot.

That’s compared to the 3,517 people who voted early four years ago.

In 2017, Elections BC offered six days of advanced polling compared to just four in 2013.