Advance voting in BC grew by leaps and bounds in 2017.
614,389 people province-wide decided to beat Tuesday’s BC Election Day rush and submitted an early ballot.
5,178 residents in Prince George-Mackenzie participated in advanced polls in 2017.
That’s up by about 800 from 2013.
The numbers went up even higher in Prince George-Valemount with 5,546 residents marking down a ballot.
That’s compared to the 3,517 people who voted early four years ago.
In 2017, Elections BC offered six days of advanced polling compared to just four in 2013.
