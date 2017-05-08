Twenty-six new homes broke ground during April in Prince George according to the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation.

Market Analyst Taylor Pardy says this year’s numbers fall well short of a year ago.

“On the single-detached side of the market there were 18 starts for the month, relative to 16 last year and on the multi inside of the market there were 8 housing starts in April compared with 110 in the same month last year.”

Forty-five new housing starts have been recorded so far this year.

Prince George continues to trail cities of similar size when it comes to housing starts.

The numbers aren’t even close according to Pardy.

“Other centres such as Courtenay are up with about 103 starts relative to 69 and Nanaimo is up slightly with 254 relative to 240.”

Cities like Kamloops and Vernon are slightly lower but still well ahead of the northern capital with 95 and 85 respectively.

In BC, a total of 7,777 new homes began construction during the first four months of 2017.