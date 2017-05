Environment Canada issued the warning last week, saying 10 to 20 millimeters could fall of the course of the day.

So far the day has been warm and wet, with heavy rain and a predicted high of 18 degrees. Hail is also possible.

There have been a few power outages around the city. BC Hydro crews are responding to the situations as they occur.

Rain and thunder could continue periodically through this evening but the warning has now been downgraded to a watch.