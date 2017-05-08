15 Prince George swimmers earned a total of 44 ribbons (21 first place, 13 seconds and 10 thirds)

at the Special Olympics swim meet held Saturday at the Aquatic Centre.

Out of town participants were from Fort St. John, Terrace, Smithers and Quesnel.

Most of the swimmers set personal best times.

The P.G. results are listed below:

Men:

*Riley Chapman

1- 25m Freestyle

3- 50 Backstroke

3- 50m Freestyle

*Greg Cole

1- 50m Backstroke

2- 50m Butterfly

*David Dunn

1- 200m IM

1- 100m Breaststroke

1- 100m Freestyle

1- 50m Breaststroke

1- 50m Butterfly

1- 50m Freestyle

*Kelly Hein

1- 400m Freestyle

1- 200m Backstroke

2- 200m Freestyle

*Joshua Pudney

1- 200m Freestyle

1- 100m IM

2- 100 m Breaststroke

2- 100m Freestyle

2- 50m Breaststroke

2- 50m Freestyle

*Spencer Rourke

2- 50m Freestyle

3- 25m Backstroke

*Sam Russell

1- 25m Butterfly

1- 200m Breaststroke

2- 50m Backstroke

3- 100m Freestyle

3- 50m Breaststroke

*Mathew Sallenbach

1-25m Backstroke

*Brian Whitfield

3-50m Freestyle

Women:

*Aleena Berkhoven

2- 50m Freestyle

*Diana Bramble

2- 100m IM

3- 50m Backstroke

*Carla Caputo

1- 100m Freestyle

1- 50m Breaststroke

1- 200m Freestyle

2- 50m Freestyle

*Amanda Glazier

1- 50m Butterfly

3- 100m Breaststroke

*Shannon Raczki

1- 50m Freestyle

3- 25m Freestyle

*Marinka VanHage

1- 100m Breaststroke

2- 100m Freestyle

2- 100m Backstroke

3- 50m Breaststroke