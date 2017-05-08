Elections BC has set up camp across the province for the 2017 vote | Kyle Balzer, My PG Now

It’s looking like our readers have mostly made up their minds about who to vote for in tomorrow’s provincial election.

Only 8% of respondents to our final elections poll said they don’t know who they’ll vote for.

The BC Liberals are the most popular choice, according to our audience – 67% plan to vote Liberal. The NDP came in second with 20% of people who took our poll saying they planned to cast a vote for the party. 4% said they’ll cast a vote for the BC Greens and 1% are planning on voting other.

Polling places will open at 8 am tomorrow and close at 8 pm.

Please note: this poll includes input from MyPGNow online readers over the course of a week. It is not controlled, although measures are taken to deter readers from voting more than once.