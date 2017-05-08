Photo of Adevai taken from RCMP

RCMP report that Search and Rescue teams found human remains on Saturday, about 140 km south of Dease Lake.

It’s the same area they found a missing man’s vehicle last winter.

70-year-old Anthony Adevai was reported missing on November 27th while heading from Oregon to Alaska. His abandoned vehicle was found two days later near Kinaskan Lake along highway 37, the same area the remains were located.

Rescue teams from Stewart, Bulkley Valley, Houston, Terrace, and Kitimat helped in making the discovery. Adevai’s clothing and personal items were also found nearby, but the BC Coroners Service hasn’t identified the body.

Dease Lake RCMP, the North District Regional General Investigation Section, and the Prince Rupert Forensic Identification Section are helping the Coroners with the investigation.

Family members reported Adevai suffers from deteriorating health issues and Alzheimer’s disease.

