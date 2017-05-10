Prince George’s Anna MacDonald participated in the Canada Cup Trampoline competition in Calgary against an international field.
MacDonald placed second in Level 5 (Novice) 17+ Trampoline and ended up fifth in Level 6 (Espoir) 18+ Double Mini Trampoline.
She is gearing up for Nationals, slated for July 12th to 16th in Oshawa, Ontario.
Competing countries included Canada, USA, Sweden, and Belarus.
