UNBC has chosen Shelly Niemi (nee-mee) to be one of two valedictorians of the class of 2017.

Niemi just finished up her Master’s Degree in Education in Multidisciplinary Leadership and is honored to be representing fellow graduates.

“Not only is it humbling but it also feels like I’ve got such a great honor and respect from the people that I’m going to be speaking with them for it’s a lovely opportunity.”

Niemi first earned a B-A from UNBC in 2012 and chose to come back to pursue further education.

“I was already rooted within this community. I felt a sense of belonging at UNBC, I felt like I knew the professors and I knew the school community and how to access the opportunities for scholarships and funding and really felt the support of the First Nations Center.”

Niemi is of Metis and Cree descent and will keep studying to better indigenous education.

She’ll pursue a P-h-D in school leadership for international contexts in the fall.

The other valedictorian is Faran Rashid, who’s just earned a biochemistry degree.

Earlier this year, he received a national award for his research into how mushrooms could battle cancer.