Elections BC has some advice for those pondering on when to cast their ballot during Tuesday’s BC Election.

Polls close province-wide at 8 pm.

Today is General Voting Day! You can vote from 8 am to 8 pm (PT). Let’s ALL vote! https://t.co/px7U6etAcQ #iVoteBC #BCelxn17 pic.twitter.com/YG6esLeTzh — Elections BC (@ElectionsBC) May 9, 2017

Communications Manager Andrew Watson says there are a couple of time you should avoid.

“Usually it’s steady throughout the day but the morning and the evenings tend to be a bit busier than the rest of the day.”

While it’s encouraged to vote at your assigned polling station, it’s far from mandatory according to Watson.

“It’s usually a bit faster and easier to vote at your assigned voting place but if another voting place is more convenient for you can vote there too.”

“So you’ll need ID that proves your identity and residential address and it does help to bring your Where to Vote card if you have one please do bring it. Voters do have an assigned voting place within their district.”

Over 614,000 people in the province submitted an early ballot during advanced polling.

Several cities in BC are offering free transit during Election Day.

For a link to find out where you can vote click here