The Prince George Cougars continued to stockpile talent on Tuesday by signing 16-year old defenceman Jack Sander.

The Beaumont, Alberta product suited up for the Leduc Midget Oil Kings the past two seasons and helped guide them to an Alberta Midget AAA championship this spring, en route to a spot at the 2017 Telus Cup in Prince George.

In 34 games he notched three goals along with eight assists and added two goals and five assists in 14 playoff games.

In five games at the 2017 Telus Cup, Sander had a goal and an assist.

“There’s a lot to like about Jack’s game. He’s an offensive-minded defenseman that has great feet and can push the pace of play,” said Cougars General Manager, Todd Harkins.

“He reads the game well, has a high hockey IQ to create offensive plays without jeopardizing the defensive side of his game. We’re thrilled to welcome Jack and his family to the Prince George Cougars organization.”

Sander will be attending his first Training Camp with the Cougars in August.