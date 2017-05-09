Spirit of the North Foundation presents new wheelchairs to UHNBC | Kyle Balzer, My PG Now

The University Hospital of Northern BC (UHNBC) has rolled in a new fleet of wheelchairs, benefiting patients in all forms of rehabilitation.

Community fundraisers between fall and winter months of 2016 contributed to the purchase, totalling $102,000 from events like September Casual and Boogie with the Stars.

.@Spirit_North / #UHNBC showcases half fleet of new rehabilitation wheelchairs purchased through community fundraising | #CityOfPG pic.twitter.com/Dr3EeAVbTR — My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) May 9, 2017

Spirit of the North CEO Judy Neiser says the public strongly welcomed this idea.

“These aren’t your average wheelchair! They’re actually wheelchairs that can be altered to all body shapes and sizes. We’re really proud that the community came together for this; it gives UHNBC state-of-the-art equipment to not only mobilize their patients, but actually give them a little bit more quality of life as well.”

Neiser explains more than 60 wheelchairs are being delivered to every corner of the hospital for occupational care to replace the current ones in use.

“We’re really pleased that it was not only through a local supplier, but also through a BC company; that was the parameters around what we were told the purchase would be. It’s so nice to be able to seal this deal and be able to get these in motion for people.”

.@Spirit_North CEO Judy Neiser says more than $100k raised to purchase new rehab wheelchairs; 30 shown, rest coming later | #CityOfPG pic.twitter.com/TO6oTpOdJI — My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) May 9, 2017

She adds she’s confident they’ll benefit any and every patient in need of an extra lift.

“Working very closely with Northern Health, it’s really nice to be able to bring pieces of equipment that are really valuable and very much needed for patients in the North.”

Neiser says they’ll also carry a special identification for local RCMP to track down and recover if stolen.

Half of the wheelchairs were brought in Tuesday morning.