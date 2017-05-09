The 2017 Business Excellence Awards hosted by the Prince George Chamber of Commerce has gone Hollywood.

Some major changes are in store for this year’s event according to Chamber CEO Christie Ray.

“We’re ditching the dinner. We are looking to shift to more of a theater-style awards presentation kind of thing. Think red carpet, think very glamorous.”

The voting system is also undergoing some tweaking.

“We would really love to Increase those numbers and get a little bit more engagement in the process. This year anybody who attends the Business Excellence Awards will have an opportunity to fill out one paper ballot,” says Ray.

The luncheon is slated for September 12.

The banquet is set for October 21.

Online nominations began on Monday and will run until May 19.