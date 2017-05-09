A male is being pursued by the Prince George RCMP following an incident at a local park on Sunday.

Police went to Rainbow Park at approximately 2:30PM after responding to a suspicious incident.

Two 10-year-old girls reported they were walking through the park when a man began to follow them.

Both girls then ran, but were still being pursued until they came across a group of people.

Police say they man was wearing a gray hoodie with white Adidas shoes, five-foot-seven, weighing 140 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Police estimate he is between 30 and 35 years old.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Prince George RCMP at (250) 561-3300, or Crime-Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.