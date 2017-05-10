The UNBC Timberwolves have added a second goalie to their women’s soccer roster for the 2017 season.

17-year-old Madi Doyle has played the position for the last six years.

“I am an aggressive goalkeeper with a strong presence on the back end. I’m a confident communicator on the pitch, and I am ready to step in and provide solid goalkeeping from the very start.”

The Squamish native will graduate from Howe Sound Secondary in June before enrolling in biomedical studies at UNBC.

“That was very important to me. UNBC has a great reputation for providing smaller class sizes, and being ranked the number one university in all of Canada.”

Doyle joins fellow Squamish product Brooke Molby in the Timberwolves net.

UNBC Head Coach Neil Sedgwick says their familiarity will be beneficial.

“Madi and Brooke know each other, so I think that creates a camaraderie. We are extremely excited to witness their growth, and I think they solidify us behind our back four.”

Doyle will join her Timberwolves teammates this summer in preparation for the Canada West season.

VIDEO: